Employee Quota At Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Agency Amended


10/20/2023 9:17:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. President Ilham Aliyev amended the decrees "On ensuring the activity of the Ministry of Energy", "On approval of the Provision on the Ministry of Industry and Energy, the structure of the Ministry, and the maximum number of employees of the staff" and "On measures to improve the activity of the Ministry of Energy", Trend reports.

In this regard, the head of state signed a new decree.

According to the decree, the limit on the number of employees of the Ministry of Energy was increased from 200 to 220, including the State Agency for Renewable Energy, from 40 to 60.

