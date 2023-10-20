Employee Quota At Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Agency Amended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. President Ilham
Aliyev amended the decrees "On ensuring the activity of the
Ministry of Energy", "On approval of the Provision on the Ministry
of Industry and Energy, the structure of the Ministry, and the
maximum number of employees of the staff" and "On measures to
improve the activity of the Ministry of Energy", Trend reports.
In this regard, the head of state signed a new decree.
According to the decree, the limit on the number of employees of
the Ministry of Energy was increased from 200 to 220, including the
State Agency for Renewable Energy, from 40 to 60.
