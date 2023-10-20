Azerbaijani And UK Defense Ministries Hold Staff Talks (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense
of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland held
6th Staff talks, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the
development of bilateral military cooperation. The issues in the
humanitarian sphere, as well as the contribution to the upcoming
exercises and training on mine clearance were also discussed.
The sides expressed confidence that joint military cooperation
will continue to be beneficial for both parties.
Then the guests visited one of the military units. A briefing
and video on the military unit's establishment history and main
activities were presented to the visiting delegation.
Following the meeting with the servicemen who participated in
the courses organized by the UK, the parties exchanged gifts.

