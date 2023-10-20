Gene Therapy Revolutionizes Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment, Driving Global Market Growth

The global market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs, valued at US$2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to US$27.4 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Exon Skipping is expected to lead the growth with a CAGR of 44.9%, reaching US$18.1 billion by the end of the forecast period. The Steroid Therapy segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% over the next 8 years.

Key Market Insights:



The U.S. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is estimated at US$843.1 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$2.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 46%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 32.6% and 31.7% respectively from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 34.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

Key players in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market include:



Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. While challenges such as slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation persist, countries and governments are taking measures to address these issues.

The rise of new technologies, including generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, is expected to open up new opportunities in the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP.

The short-term economic landscape is expected to be a mix of challenges and opportunities, requiring resilience and adaptability from businesses and their leaders.

