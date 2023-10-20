Webnovel Announced A Brand Upgrade At The Frankfurt Book Fair, With Over 200 Million User Visits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, China, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair on October 18th, WebNovel , one of the world's largest online literary platforms, announced a new brand proposition -"Read Your Adventures,” which also serves as a new brand identity.











(Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen Group, speaks at the "Global 50 CEO Talk" during the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair. To his left is the event host, Rüdiger Wischenbart.)

WebNovel is a global online literary creation and reading platform under Yuewen Group, also known as 'China Literature Ltd.', a comprehensive cultural industry group based on digital reading with IP cultivation and development at its core. The company was publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and currently holds a market value of $4 billion USD.

That afternoon, Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen Group, participated in the "Global 50 CEO Talk" held at the Frankfurt Book Fair. According to German media reports, he was the first Chinese entrepreneur to participate in this event.



The online publishing industry, represented by online literature, is rapidly flourishing worldwide. In 2022, 16 Chinese online literary works were included in the Chinese collection of the British Library for the first time. These works are all owned by Yuewen Group, most of which can be read on the WebNovel platform.



Claudia Kaiser, Vice Chair of the Frankfurt Book Fair, stated during the WebNovel brand upgrade event that online novels are incredibly fascinating and promising, not just in China, but worldwide.



As of June this year, WebNovel has nurtured approximately 380,000 online writers globally, released about 560,000 original works, accumulated a user base of over 200 million visits, covering over 200 countries and regions worldwide.



Leveraging the resources of Yuewen Group, WebNovel has been expanding globally with a mature business model, providing a favorable environment for creativity for authors. In collaboration with partners in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia, it develops original IPs overseas, delivering excellent works to users and connecting the world through stories and emotions.



Approximately 40% of the award-winning works at the Webnovel Spirity Awards have undergone intellectual property (IP) development. Audio, animation, and film are the main forms of development, with collaboration teams hailing from various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Thailand.



