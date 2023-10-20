CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 3Rd Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL CENTRO, CA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd Quarter results as of September 30, 2023. During the 3rd quarter, net income totaled $991,000, which brought year-to-date net income to $2,873,863 through the first nine months of the year. Net income for 3rd quarter equaled $0.54 per share. Also, at the end of 3Q 2023, total assets were $294.5 MM, total deposits were $258 MM, and gross loans were at $222 MM.
We ended the third quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.24%, which puts the Bank well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric for the reserve on loans, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,447,223, or 1.20% of total loans, excluding guaranteed portion of loans. In addition, non-accrual loans remain very low at 0.75%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.
The September 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.79 per share (diluted), while the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.50 as of the same date. ROAA through the third quarter of 2023 was 1.31%, while ROAE came in at 11.74%.
| Shareholder Financial Summary
|
|
| For Quarter End September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sept 30 , 2023
| Sept 30 , 2022
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Cash & Cash Equivalents
| $
| 52,443,464
|
| $
| 49,282,886
|
|
|
| Total Investments
|
| 7,436,640
|
| $
| 6,563,192
|
|
|
| Gross Loans
|
| 222,266,223
|
| $
| 211,049,790
|
|
|
| ACL
|
| (2,447,223
| )
|
| (2,357,659
| )
|
|
|
| Total Earning Assets
| $
| 279,699,104
|
| $
| 264,538,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other Assets
|
| 14,776,313
|
| $
| 12,127,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL ASSETS
| $
| 294,475,417
|
| $
| 276,666,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
| Deposits
| $
| 258,001,925
|
| $
| 237,660,261
|
|
|
| Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations
|
| 2,057,776
|
| $
| 4,053,510
|
|
|
| Other Liabilities
|
| 757,385
|
| $
| 2,278,903
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL LIABILITIES
| $
| 260,817,087
|
| $
| 243,992,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
|
|
|
|
| Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings
| $
| 31,784,467
|
| $
| 29,557,558
|
|
|
| Net Income
| $
| 2,873,863
|
| $
| 3,115,797
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL
| $
| 34,658,330
|
| $
| 32,673,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY
| $
| 295,475,417
|
| $
| 276,666,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sept 30 , 2023
| Sept 30 , 2022
|
| STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
| Total Interest Income
| $
| 11,580,565
|
| $
| 8,697,679
|
|
|
| Total Interest Expense
|
| (2,886,304
| )
|
| (616,505
| )
|
|
|
| NET INTEREST INCOME
| $
| 8,694,261
|
| $
| 8,081,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Other Non-Interest Income
| $
| 589,905
|
| $
| 977,092
|
|
|
| Total Non-Interest Expenses
| $
| (5,263,502
| )
| $
| (4,684,186
| )
|
|
| Provision for Loan Loss
|
| (45,600
| )
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| INCOME BEFORE TAXES
| $
| 3,975,064
|
| $
| 4,374,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income Tax Expense
| $
| (1,101,201
| )
| $
| (1,258,284
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NET INCOME
| $
| 2,873,863
|
| $
| 3,115,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
| Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
|
| 1.31
| %
|
| 1.45
| %
|
|
| Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
|
| 11.74
| %
|
| 13.90
| %
|
|
| Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings
| $
| 0.54
|
| $
| 0.56
|
|
|
| Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD
| $
| 1.57
|
| $
| 1.68
|
|
|
| Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)
|
| 1,830,647
|
|
| 1,859,481
|
|
|
| Book Value (CVB - Bank)
| $
| 18.93
|
| $
| 17.57
|
|
|
| Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)
| $
| 15.79
|
| $
| 14.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tags banking CMUV earnings CMUV Bancorp
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107276625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.