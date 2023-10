Automotive Films Market Worth $9.7 Billion By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 5.7%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Films Market is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028 period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM. The combination of regulatory frameworks, growing applications, increasing market trends, consumer preferences, and technological advancements are driving the automotive films market.

3M (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Avery Dennison (US), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Ergis S.A. (Poland), Toray industries, Inc. (Japan), Johnson Window Films (US), Hexis S.A. (France), Nexfil Co., Ltd. (South Korea), XPEL, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive films market:

Technological advancements in automotive films marketInstallation complexity of automotive filmsIncreasing demand of automotive wrap films for advertisingGovernment regulations on automotive films

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on films type, the automotive market has been segmented into automotive wrap films, automotive window films and paint protection films. Automotive window films have the largest market for automotive films. Automotive window films are designed to block a significant amount of heat and ultraviolet (UV) rays from entering the vehicle's interior. There are several types of automotive window films available in the market including dyed films, metalized films, hybrid films, and ceramic films.

Based on application, the automotive films market has been segmented into interior and exterior. Automotive films are applied to the interior parts of the vehicle including automotive dials, control panels, and others whereas they are applied to the exterior parts of the vehicle such as doors, roof panels, hoods, and others. It has the largest market share for exterior applications due ease of installation especially in tricky installation areas, has better solar specs, protects paint and exterior surfaces, and has greater design flexibility than interior films.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive films market has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles include cars, SUVs, and other vehicles designed for personal use. Automotive films for passenger vehicles are designed to provide a range of benefits, including heat rejection, UV protection, glare reduction, and privacy. Commercial vehicles include trucks, buses, and other vehicles designed for commercial use.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for automotive films. Asia Pacific has stringent regulations when it comes to vehicle safety and environmental standards. These regulations often require vehicles to have window films that meet specific performance criteria, such as UV protection, heat reduction, and glare reduction. Due to climate variation, consumer awareness, aesthetic preferences, and safety concerns, there is increase in demand for automotive films in the region.

