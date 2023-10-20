Rising Health Consciousness Fuels Global Gourmet Salts Market Growth, Projected To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2030

The global market for Gourmet Salts, valued at US$1.9 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of significant growth, expected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Fleur de Sel, a premium segment within gourmet salts, is projected to lead with a remarkable CAGR of 6.3%, reaching US$806.2 million by the end of the forecast period. The Sel Gris segment is also anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated 7.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The U.S. Gourmet Salts market is estimated at US$511.8 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$463.1 million by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 8.8%.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 2.8% and 5.5%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030.

Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$322.4 million by 2030.

Select Competitors:

The Gourmet Salts market features several key players, including:



Alaska Pure Sea Salt Co.

Amagansett Sea Salt Co.

Bitterman and Sons, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

Evolution Salt Co.

HEPP'S Salt CO.

Infosa

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Maldon Crystal Salt Co Ltd.

Murray River Gourmet Salt

Pyramid Salt Pty.

Saltopia Artisan Infused Sea Salts

SaltWorks, Inc.

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts

San Francisco Salt Company

Sea Salt Superstore LLC

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC. The Savory Pantry

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. Despite slowing GDP growth in the United States due to tight monetary and financial conditions, the country has successfully overcome the recession threat. Easing headline inflation in the Euro area is contributing to increased economic activity.

China is projected to witness strong GDP growth as it shifts away from its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Challenges persist, including slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are actively addressing these challenges to boost market sentiments.

Corporate investments may face challenges due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, but the rise of new technologies is expected to partially reverse this sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies hold the potential to drive incremental growth in global GDP.

In the short term, a mix of challenges and opportunities is expected for consumers and investors. Resilience and adaptability will be essential for businesses and their leaders to navigate this complex landscape.

