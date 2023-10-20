Nayev Names Number Of Combat Aircraft Russia Keeps In Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Su-30SM combat aircraft and two Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces remain on the territory of Belarus.
Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, answering the question of how many Russian aircraft are on the territory of Belarus.
"In early August of this year, most of the airplanes and all the helicopters were relocated to Russian airfields. As of today, three combat aircraft (Su-30SM) and two reconnaissance aircraft (Su-24MR) remain in Belarus, which are involved in the tasks of the Unified Regional Air Defense System," Nayev said.
As reported, as of May of this year, 13 airplanes and 12 helicopters of Russian Aerospace Forces remained at the airfields in Belarus.
