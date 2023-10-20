Turkish F-16 Planes Arrive In Azerbaijan [PHOTO]


10/20/2023 9:17:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force (HHQ) arrived in our country on October 20 to participate in the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 2023 exercise, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint tactical exercise will be held on October 23-25 of this year in several directions, including the city of Baku, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and our liberated territories

