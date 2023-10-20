Turkish F-16 Planes Arrive In Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

(MENAFN- AzerNews) F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force (HHQ) arrived in our
country on October 20 to participate in the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk -
2023 exercise, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint tactical
exercise will be held on October 23-25 of this year in several
directions, including the city of Baku, the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic and our liberated territories
