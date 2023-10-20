Baku Holds Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 Joint Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preparatory training for the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint
tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the
establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan
continues, Azernews reports.
The Combined Arms Army Units involved in the exercises withdrew
from the permanent deployment points and deployed in terrain, as
well as fulfilled standards for preparing equipment for combat
use.
The joint exercises to be held on October 23–25 with the
involvement of the two fraternal countries' servicemen, military
vehicles, and aircraft will be focused on ensuring combat
interoperability during the troops' interaction, improving
management, exchanging experience, and further increasing military
personnel's professionalism.
