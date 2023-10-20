Natural Resources Of Guadeloupe Over Years Been Appropriated By France, Says Political Activist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Guadeloupe's natural resources have been appropriated by France
for years," Jan-Jacob Bisep, a member of the People's Union for the
Freedom of Guadeloupe, said at a conference in Baku, Azernews reports.
"The people of Guadeloupe have been under French rule for four
centuries. We want to become a fully sovereign country. The people
of Guadeloupe are heroic people who fought against France for many
years," Bisep says.
The political activist noted that groups that are partners in
Guadeloupe's independence have been destroyed by France, and their
numbers are not disclosed to the population.
"We are fighting for our lands. The youth of Guadeloupe are
being taught by teachers sent from France. They distort our
language, history, and culture in their books and teach our youth
the history and language of France. These young people are then
sent to work in places designated by France. Our people have always
fought against this injustice. Hundreds of people in my country
have been arrested by the French police, and many brutally
murdered.
The natural resources of Guadeloupe have been appropriated by
France for many years. The social situation of the citizens living
in my country is not good at all. We demand that the people in
power take the necessary measures. The great powers are showing
their might by suppressing human rights in the Arabian Peninsula.
Peace must be restored in Karaib," Bisep said.
