Natural Resources Of Guadeloupe Over Years Been Appropriated By France, Says Political Activist

"Guadeloupe's natural resources have been appropriated by France for years," Jan-Jacob Bisep, a member of the People's Union for the Freedom of Guadeloupe, said at a conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

"The people of Guadeloupe have been under French rule for four centuries. We want to become a fully sovereign country. The people of Guadeloupe are heroic people who fought against France for many years," Bisep says.

The political activist noted that groups that are partners in Guadeloupe's independence have been destroyed by France, and their numbers are not disclosed to the population.

"We are fighting for our lands. The youth of Guadeloupe are being taught by teachers sent from France. They distort our language, history, and culture in their books and teach our youth the history and language of France. These young people are then sent to work in places designated by France. Our people have always fought against this injustice. Hundreds of people in my country have been arrested by the French police, and many brutally murdered.

The natural resources of Guadeloupe have been appropriated by France for many years. The social situation of the citizens living in my country is not good at all. We demand that the people in power take the necessary measures. The great powers are showing their might by suppressing human rights in the Arabian Peninsula. Peace must be restored in Karaib," Bisep said.