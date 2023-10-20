Employee Quota At Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Agency Amended

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev amended the decrees "On ensuring the
activity of the Ministry of Energy", "On approval of the Provision
on the Ministry of Industry and Energy, the structure of the
Ministry, and the maximum number of employees of the staff" and "On
measures to improve the activity of the Ministry of Energy".
In this regard, the head of state signed a new decree.
According to the decree, the limit on the number of employees of
the Ministry of Energy was increased from 200 to 220, including the
State Agency for Renewable Energy, from 40 to 60.
