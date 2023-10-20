Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Meets With Member Of Chinese Communist Party

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, as part of his
business trip to China, met with Wang Hongjin, a member of the
Central Disciplinary Commission of the Communist Party of China and
the National Monitoring Commission, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level
of friendship and cooperation between the countries.
Wang noted that he remembers with gratitude the construction of
a new school at the expense of the state budget by the President of
Azerbaijan after the terrible earthquake that occurred in the
Sichuan province of China in 2008.
Kamran Aliyev congratulated his colleague on the successful
organization and holding of the Clean Silk Road Forum by the
National Monitoring Commission of China.
The Prosecutor General informed Wang Hongji about the
anti-corruption reforms in our country based on the political will
of the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, and pioneering international
experience.
The parties agreed on expanding cooperation between our
countries in the fight against corruption and bribery, ensuring a
transparent business climate and competitiveness in entrepreneurial
activity.
Our country's ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov, took part in
the meeting.
The visit of the delegation to China has ended.
