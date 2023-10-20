Edalex Secures A Fourth Consecutive Placement In The Holoniq ANZ Edtech 50 In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edalex included in the HolonIQ 2023 Edu ANZ 50 Market Map for the 4th year in a row

Edalex is excited to be on HolonIQ's 2023 ANZ EdTech 50 list for the fourth year in a row, recognising its role in the region's education technology.

- Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , the company powering organisations' single source of truth for skills and learning data, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious HolonIQ 2023 ANZ EdTech 50 list, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognised by HolonIQ for its contributions to the Australia and New Zealand education technology landscape.

HolonIQ, a global intelligence platform for education, evaluated hundreds of companies based on various criteria, including market presence, innovation, and impact. The HolonIQ ANZ EdTech 50 list is an annual selection of the most promising, fast growing and impactful EdTech companies in the region.

"We are beyond honoured to be recognized by HolonIQ for the fourth year in a row," said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. "Edalex's consistent presence in this esteemed ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to facilitating student success and the tech enablement of the skills ecosystem for institutions, learners, and employers."

Edalex's inclusion in the 2023 ANZ EdTech 50 showcases the impact of two of their platforms in particular:

- Credentialate is a groundbreaking platform designed to help make the shift to skills, at scale. It offers unmatched capabilities and an impressive suite of features - including significant enhancements that were announced in September 2023, such as issuing OB 3.0 compliant digital credentials, a learner dashboard that provides an overview of each learners' skill progress and attainment and a WC3-compliant backpack. Credentialate helps institutions create digital credentials with personalised evidence, which has been demonstrated to increase confidence in expressing their skills in 76% of learners.

- openRSD is the world's largest free-to-use collection of Rich Skill Descriptors (RSDs), which contain the essential human- and machine-readable building blocks of the skills economy. RSDs enable data mobility and equity - both vital elements to achieving success in the skills ecosystem.

In addition to its repeated recognition in the HolonIQ ANZ EdTech 50, Edalex and its platforms have received several other prestigious awards and acknowledgments recently, including being named as a finalist in the Supes' Choice Awards, which celebrates exceptional contributions to EdTech making a positive impact in K-12; as a finalist in the "Outstanding EdTech Provider" category at the Victorian International Education Awards 2023, and winning the Badging & Credentialing Solution Award and a finalist in the Skills Solution (a.k.a. 21st-Century Skills) category at the EdTech Cool Tools Awards 2023 among others.

“We continue to be blown away by these awards and view them as recognition not only of the criticality of the skills development and recognition challenges we're tackling, but also as validation of our unique learner- and evidence-centric approach” concluded McFadyen.

For more information about Edalex and its innovative platforms, Credentialate and openRSD, please visit

