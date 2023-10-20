Revolutionizing Education: Unveiling The Dynamics Of AI Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is on an upward trajectory, set to achieve $15 billion in 2027, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.3%.

Driving Factors of Market Advancement

1. Leveraging the Proliferation of Smartphone Users - The rapid surge in smartphone users globally is a primary driver propelling the adoption of AI in education. With the integration of AI technologies in educational applications, smartphone users can benefit from personalized learning experiences, seamless communication with virtual tutors, and enhanced accessibility, ensuring a broader reach and impact of education on a global scale.

2. Focus on Product Innovations - Strategic product innovations, such as Nerdy Inc.'s AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator and AI-Generated Chat Tutoring, integrated with ChatGPT, represent a pivotal trend in the AI in education market. These innovative solutions are redefining the landscape of educational tools, providing real-time support and comprehensive content creation for a more engaging and personalized learning experience.

Strategic Industry Acquisitions

Pearson Education Limited's acquisition of Faethm Pty Ltd. underscores the industry's concerted efforts to incorporate advanced analytics capabilities into learning solutions, catering to a diverse range of learners and facilitating skill development across various educational and professional domains.

Geographical Market Dynamics

North America currently leads the artificial intelligence (AI) in education market, with the Asia-Pacific region anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period, highlighting the global evolution and adoption of AI-driven educational solutions.

Market Segments: Crafting a Tailored Learning Experience

.Component: Solutions, Services

.Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning

.Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

.Application: Learning Platform And Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS), Smart Content, Fraud And Risk Management, Other Applications

.End-User: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training And Learning

AI In Education Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Education Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in education market size, AI in education market drivers and trends, AI in education market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) in education market competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) in education market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in education market growth across geographies. The AI in education market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

