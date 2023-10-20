Independent Filmmaking Under Threat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DANO Network Studios

Industry Expert Dano Veal Predicts Potential Legislation to Restrict Independent Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of an ever-evolving industry, independent filmmakers are making waves. With advancements in technology, these small but mighty groups are now capable of achieving feats that were once only possible for large studios. Dano Veal has a warning.Dano Veal, an industry innovator, shares,“It's an exciting time for filmmakers. With accessible, high-quality technology, we're seeing a democratization of the film industry. Now, even small independent groups can bring compelling, visually stunning stories to life.”A New Era of InnovationFrom high-definition cameras to advanced editing software, the tools available to filmmakers have never been more sophisticated. These innovations have opened up a world of possibilities, enabling creatives to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in film.The Revolution of DistributionThe rise of streaming platforms has also significantly altered the film landscape. These platforms provide filmmakers with a direct line to audiences, bypassing traditional distribution models and offering new opportunities for exposure and profitability.“Streaming platforms have really changed the game,” says Veal.“They offer a global reach and a level of accessibility that filmmakers of the past could only dream of. This is a monumental shift in how we share and consume stories.”The Future ChallengesWhile the advancements in technology and the rise of streaming platforms have presented independent filmmakers with opportunities, they also bring about potential challenges. Veal predicts that in the future, larger film giants may aim to regain control by pushing for legislation that requires streaming platforms to obtain expensive licenses to operate.“I predict the larger film giants will aim for legislation that requires streaming platforms to obtain a very expensive license to operate. Only the well-off platforms will be able to afford it. Then it's back to the old gatekeepers.” Veal says.This could potentially restrict the democratization we are currently experiencing in the film industry, limiting the power of small independent groups and potentially stifling the innovation and creativity that is currently flourishing.However, despite these potential challenges, the spirit of independent filmmaking remains strong. As Veal notes, "The independent film community is resilient and innovative. We've weathered changes before and we'll continue to find ways to tell our stories and reach audiences."As we enter this new era in the film industry, it's clear that innovation is at the forefront. From production to distribution, small independent groups are leveraging technology and creativity to shake up the industry and shape the future of film.

Casey Johnson

DANO Network

+1 650-691-8178

email us here