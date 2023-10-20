Dion Releases New Track“An American Hero” Featuring Carlene Carter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The heartwarming music video captures the essence of the song's lyrics and portrays Americans as everyday heroes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dion releases his newest song,“An American Hero” today. With a career expanding more than eight decades, he continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Joining forces with country music star Carlene Carter, daughter of June Carter. This highly anticipated single release is accompanied by the official music video featuring Dion and Carlene, as well as scenes of ordinary Americans in pursuit of their lives and dreams.Listen to“An American Hero” HEREWatch the music video featuring Dion and Carlene Carter NOWDion, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame almost 35 years ago by the late Lou Reed, commented,“It's a song about the ordinary person being a hero and championing the cause of the people around them. You don't have to look at cable news or online and don't look to politicians to save you. Look into your own heart and be a hero to the ten people you affect in your life the most. Patriotism really isn't about politics; we're all Americans, so values and character are what matter most. Stop looking elsewhere for the answers to our problems; look into your own heart."Dion expressed great enduring admiration for his duet partner and the legacy she represents.“She's a member of the Carter Family who were there when country music began. I've always loved this girl's voice. She's so beautiful and sings with such heart; she's so authentic. I just love the presence she brings to the song.”Carlene Carter commented,“I was flattered and delighted when Dion got in touch and asked me to join him on this song. It's about self-reliance and unity and doing what you can for those you cherish most. I can't help but characterize it as a heroic effort and I'm proud to have been part of it.”“An American Hero,” has been released through Keeping The Blues Alive Records. The song, written by Dion and Mike Aquilina, comes in advance of an entirely new album from the rock/blues/gospel great who has maintained a significant presence in American music and has influenced countless entertainers over the course of his career.The last few years have been especially productive for Dion DiMucci, who during the height of the pandemic lockdown in 2020 released the album Blues With Friends that included collaborations with a wide range of artists including Joe Bonamassa, Brian Setzer, the late Jeff Beck, John Hammond, Van Morrison, Joe Louis Walker, Jimmy Vivino, Billy Gibbons, Sonny Landreth, Paul Simon, Samantha Fish, Rory Block as well as Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen. The album's liner notes were written by Bob Dylan, spending nine weeks at #1 on Billboard's Blues Album chart.“Song For Sam Cooke (Here In America),” Dion's duet with Paul Simon, was named“Greatest of the Great 2020 Songs” by American Songwriter's Paul Zollo.In 2021 Dion released Stomping Ground which included liner notes by The Who's Pete Townshend and 14 tracks featuring incredible performers (a few repeat collaborators from Blues With Friends) including Billy Gibbons, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Vivino, Joe Bonamassa, and Patti Scialfa, as well as newcomers Boz Scaggs, Eric Clapton, G.E. Smith, Keb' Mo', Marcia Ball, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton and Rickie Lee Jones.Last year The Wanderer, a musical based on Dion's life, debuted at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ, and is expected to arrive on Broadway within the next 18 months. Directed by Kenneth Ferrone and based on Charles Messina's book, the initial run was the subject of critical acclaim with Broadway World calling it“a moving, no-holds-barred new musical about the glow of the spotlight, the shadow of addiction, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music.” The New York Times review noted the show“succeeds on sheer sonic strength,” with reviewer Juan A. Ramírez adding,“I was continuously charmed by this throwback-y musical and its angel-voiced ensemble.”For more information about Dion please visit:About Keeping the Blues Alive RecordsJoe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa's non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, British blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor, iconic Wet Willie vocalist & harmonica player Jimmy Hall, and dynamic vocalist and king of Bayou Soul, Marc Broussard. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. 