NEIEP's New Direction Under Executive Director Dave Morgan

ATTLEBORO FALLS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Elevator Industry Educational Program (NEIEP) is thrilled to announce that Dave Morgan has taken over the role of Executive Director. This appointment marks an important step in NEIEP's development and ushers in a new era of change and growth for the program.Dave brings a wealth of experience to his new role from his time as an IUEC elevator constructor and a NEIEP instructor. He has also held leadership roles within the industry, notably as the Business Manager for IUEC Local 4, Boston, a National Coordinator for the Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund (EIWPF), a National Organizer for the IUEC, and an International Vice President.In typical fashion, Dave is optimistic about the opportunity, stating that he's“excited to improve an already great program." He emphasized the importance of knowing the elevator industry from both a practical and educational angle.Dave is already making waves with substantial improvements at NEIEP, including the recent launch of the organization's new website. The new NEIEP website will offer increased functionality and user-friendliness and is sure to attract more and more potential apprentices and mechanics. Dave has more big plans for the coming years, from upgrading NEIEP's facilities nationwide, to investing further in technology.Dave Morgan's appointment underscores NEIEP's dedication to providing the best elevator industry education and training in the country, and the future certainly looks bright for NEIEP and the elevator industry as a whole.About NEIEPThe National Elevator Industry Educational Program (NEIEP) is committed to providing top-notch education and training to elevator builders and mechanics in the United States and Puerto Rico. NEIEP prepares students for successful careers in the elevator industry with modern training techniques. Learn more atNEIEP .

