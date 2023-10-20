America's Boating Channel Now On Apple TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has launched its free-to-view smart TV offering on Apple TV.

The video-on-demand app is already available at no charge on Roku and FireTV smart TV platforms, and for online and mobile viewing, at AmericasBoatingChannel, providing a consistent viewing experience regardless of the type of connected device used, with immediate access to all the video content in its flagship service.

America's Boating Channel on Apple TV now presents more than a thousand titles covering boating and water sports themed television programs, motion pictures, and boater educational videos, with that number steadily growing as new videos are added.

In making the announcement, America's Boating Channel's VP of Smart TV Kathryn Strachan stated,“We're excited to add Apple TV to the viewing platforms where our smart TV offering is available at no charge. As the first full-time television destination for all-things-boating, we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to access our boating entertainment, sports, and information anywhere, any time, and on any device.”

America's Boating Channel's Marty Lafferty added,“We're pleased to make the outstanding videos from our content partners representing the nation's leading boating safety advocacy organizations more easily accessible, including Water Sports Foundation, the ACA (American Canoe Association), National Safe Boating Council, The Corps Foundation, American Whitewater, NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators), Sea Tow Foundation, Water Solutions Group, and Safe Kids Worldwide.”

“Apple TV viewers will now also be able to watch our steadily increasing assortment of Boat Fails, Boating News, Boat Races, Boating TV Programs, Movies for Boaters, Cooking on Board, Boating Cartoons, US Sailing, and Military Films from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.”

“Discover Boating, Jenn Nolan Fishing, Yacht Life TV, USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, and Water Ways TV are our most recent additions helping make America's Boating Channel the next best thing to being on-the-water,” he concluded.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers can click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers can select Store, click on Channels, then search for Americas Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service's original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel

