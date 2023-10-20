PURE Energy Drink Is Preparing For Online Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PURE Energy Drink - Miami Ocean Drive

PURE Energy Drink - Zero Sugar - Miami Ocean Drive

PURE Sports Nutrition - BCAA - Miami Ocean Drive

The PURE product range PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink Zero Sugar and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA will soon be available online. The starti is on Amazon.

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After Floridians had the opportunity to officially try PURE, PURE International Corporation worked on online availability and prepared the products to be In line with the upcoming holidays available Online.PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water and is therefore more refreshing. In the sweetened version, only 9.9 grams of beet sugar are added per 100ml.“PURE Energy Drink is of course also available as“Zero Sugar ,” added David Schiwietz, President of PURE International Corporation.In addition to the PURE Energy Drink family, there is also the PURE BCAA Sports Nutrition Drink series. This drink with BCAA amino acids in a 2:1:1 ratio helps consumers, especially athletes, to recover and maintain muscles and also support muscle growth. In addition, performance can be significantly increased before, during and after training.“We use a large amount of amino acids. The point is simply explained. Our BCAA can be consumed ice cold before, during or after training with a very different, great, refreshing taste,” says David Schiwietz.In fact, PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is a holistic sports product - no carbohydrates, no sugar and no fat. It is a blast of BCAA (2:1:1), L-arginine and L-Carnitine and contains no caffeine.“L-Arginine gives every athlete a real boost and enlarges the veins and, accordingly, the blood flow and oxygen levels in the body. L-Carnitine helps burn fat. We do not use caffeine in our Red Berries flavor variant,” explains David Schiwietz.More Body & Mind and L-Carnitine drinks are coming soon.“We are currently developing additional drinks and flavors. We have also expanded product development to another location in the USA in order to adapt even more to the American market. The next drinks, which in addition to flavor and product expansions of the BCAA range, will also contain collagen and other interesting ingredients and will soon also be produced locally,” Schiwietz admits happily.In addition to all these developments, PURE International Corporation will soon also start a test in the area of“low-carb food”.Whether someone is looking for a pre-workout boost, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a post-workout recovery drink, PURE is the right choice.

