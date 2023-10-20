Digital Asset Wealth Management Firm Darwinbit Enters The MENA Market, Showcases At WOW Summit Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital asset wealth management firm darwinbit announced its launch into the MENA market at the WOW Summit in Dubai this week.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digital asset wealth management firm darwinbit announced its launch into the MENA market at the WOW Summit in Dubai this week. The company is poised to disrupt the crypto space with its wealth management services including structured products, staking, fixed-income and more, with a mission to make crypto investment safe, secure, and inclusive for all.darwinbit boasts of being the largest wealth management service provider offering more than 20 options to appeal to investors of different profiles. Founded in 2022, the company aims to empower investors by offering customized, highly adaptable structured products that provide advanced control and flexibility."The MENA region is of great potential for us”Kim Jin, CMO of darwinbit, made a statement regarding their entry into the MENA market, saying,“At DarwinBit, we are thrilled to venture into the MENA market following our successful foray into Europe. Fueled by industry-leading products and a strong financial foundation, we are taking measured strides toward rapid growth. The MENA region holds great significance in our journey.After a robust start with strategic partnerships forged with international exchanges such as Bybit and Kucoin, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to introduce DarwinBit's exclusive products and services to regional leaders and stakeholders. Our goal is to bring substantial value to their end users.”The company's management team brings together decades of global experience, encompassing web3, TradFi, Fintech, major crypto exchanges and Traditional Banking, while closely monitoring developments in the industry.With a global presence through crypto exchanges, the company caters to B2B clients, and is designed to attract new users, retain assets under management (AUM), and provide reliable investment options. The company has already forged strategic partnerships with the top five global exchanges and is currently in negotiations with an additional twenty during its initial launch phase.About darwinbit:darwinbit is a digital asset management company specializing in crypto-structured products, as well as staking and fixed income services. Although crypto-structured products are relatively new compared to their traditional financial counterparts, they can unlock new opportunities and revolutionize investors' portfolio management. darwinbit is committed to pioneering this innovative approach by combining the principles of structured products in traditional finance with the dynamic nature of the crypto market.We cater to the financial needs of our clients in the crypto sector. Our journey commenced in 2022 with the goal of providing first-class wealth management services together with a robust risk management approach.Learn more on

Emir Bilal Özkan

Walther Kranz

