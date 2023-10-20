.ART And Allstars 2023 Announce Dual Winners Of The Sixth Digital Innovation In Art Award

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)





LONDON, UK - .ART Registry, in partnership with Allstars 2023, the Oscars of the tech world, is excited to announce an impressive tie for this year's Digital Innovation in Art Award (DIIA2023). Presented at HERE at Outernet, London, on October 19th, this year's co-winners are Artivive (Austria) and Well of Art (Poland). They join an illustrious group of past winners, including Articheck, Artwork Archive and Wondeur. Past nominees have included such respected companies as Artsy and Verisart.

“.ART is thrilled to spotlight two game-changing projects that epitomize the transformative influence of digital innovation in the art world,” said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry.





About the Winners of DIIA2023

Artivive is reimagining storytelling through augmented reality, transforming traditional artworks into dynamic, interactive narratives. Learn more at .“Digital art is vital for art's evolution. We must embrace digital art as a new way of expression and storytelling,” said Artivive CEO & Co-Founder Codin-Tudor Popescu.“This award means a lot not only for us but for our community of creators and empowers them to follow the work they are doing.”

Well of Art is at the forefront of revolutionizing art education with cutting-edge digital tools like Glaze, a software that simulates oil painting techniques. Learn more at .“We developed the Glaze app to make heritage art techniques resonate in every classroom, with every teacher, and within every student,” said Robert Lato?, CEO & Founder, Well of Art.“We thank the jury of the 'Digital Innovation in Art Award' for recognizing and celebrating creativity and the quest for knowledge with us.”

Jury of the Digital Innovation in Art Award

This year, the Jury decided to introduce a“special mention” category which went to a project by the University of Illinois Chicago,“Tag Along with Adler.”

“This year's Digital Innovation in Art winners are stellar examples of the synergy behind the art-tech intersection,” said Dean Phelus, Senior Director of Special Projects at the American Alliance of Museums.

Victoria Dejaco, Founder of Simplify said,“This year's winners provide exactly the kind of low-threshold access that allows culture to be interesting to a wider audience.”

“Well of Art beautifully blends art and technology to offer a unique and exciting way for students to understand the great art masters,” said Paul Nicks, President of Domains at GoDaddy.

Amir Soleymani, Founder of Mondoir gallery added,“It's truly inspiring to see Artivive's commitment to use technology, while enabling artists to not only create but also nurture the growth of digital art.”

“This years' DIIA candidates demonstrated an evolution in the understanding of how we are engaging with platforms, metaverse technology and leveraging the creator economy,” said Valérie Whitacre, Head of Art at Trilitech.

The jury panel for 2023 selected the co-winners from a pool of 27 highly innovative contenders. The jury also included Brian Beccafico, Co-Founder of ArtCrush Gallery, Nik Honeysett, CEO of the Balboa Park Online Collaborative and Anton Vidokle – artist, editor of e-flux journal and Chief Curator of the 14th Shanghai Biennale.

“As we forge ahead, the promise and potential of these winners to make a profound impact in the artistic community are boundless,” added .ART's Ulvi Kasimov.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented“Digital Twin” process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative .Learn more at .

About Allstars 2023 / GP Bullhound

Allstars Awards 2023 presented by GP Bullhound – Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe. Allstars recognizes and celebrates the successes and achievements within Europe's technology universe, drawing attention to those who are shaping the industry's future and creating the global winners of tomorrow.

