Pressure Relief Devices Market Set For Stellar Growth, Projected To Reach $6.25 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Low-Tech Devices [Foam-based, Gel-based], High-Tech Devices [Dynamic Air Therapy Beds, Kinetic Beds]), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pressure relief devices market is on the verge of substantial expansion, with an estimated size of USD 6.25 billion projected by 2030. This promising growth is anticipated to continue at a robust CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

The driving force behind this remarkable surge in the pressure relief devices market is the rapidly growing geriatric population coupled with an increasing prevalence of chronic disorders worldwide. The elderly population is particularly susceptible to developing pressure ulcers, commonly known as bedsores. Prolonged bedridden periods due to various medical conditions such as multiple bone fractures, cancer, and other severe ailments contribute to the development of pressure ulcers. This has led to an exponential demand for pressure relief devices, garnering substantial attention from medical practitioners and end-users alike.

In the United States alone, more than 2.5 million individuals suffer from pressure ulcers annually, while the United Kingdom records approximately 0.7 million cases each year. Astonishingly, the cost of treating these ulcers surpasses USD 9 billion annually in the United States. These escalating expenses are a driving force behind the increased demand for bedsore management equipment.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for pressure relief devices globally. The pandemic has witnessed a rise in cases of obesity and overweight patients due to reduced physical activity, consequently leading to an increased need for pressure relief devices.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Arjo

Essity Health & Medical

Hillrom

Invacare Corporation

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Smith+Nephew

Stryker Talley Group Ltd

Pressure Relief Devices Market Report Highlights



The low-tech devices segment dominated in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness and easy availability of low-tech mattresses, along with their therapeutic benefits for bedsore prevention.

North America has asserted its dominance in the pressure relief devices market and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Leading companies are adopting various growth strategies to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. A notable example includes Smith & Nephew's construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Malaysia to cater to the region's demands. Major industry players are also embracing inorganic growth strategies to bolster their market presence. For instance, in April 2019, Arjo's subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand initiated a collaboration with Bruin Biometrics (BBI) to establish a framework for pressure injury prevention.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pressure Relief Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Pressure Relief Devices Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Pressure Relief Devices: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Pressure Relief Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Low-Tech Devices

4.3.1. Low-tech devices market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Foam-based mattress

4.3.2.1. Foam-based mattress market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Gel-based mattress

4.3.3.1. Gel-based mattress market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Fiber filled mattress

4.3.4.1. Fiber filled mattress market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Water/fluid filled mattress

4.3.5.1. Water/fluid filled mattress market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Air filled mattress

4.3.6.1. Air filled mattress market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. High-Tech Devices

4.4.1. High-tech devices market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Dynamic air therapy beds

4.4.2.1. Dynamic air therapy beds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Kinetic Beds

4.4.3.1. Kinetic beds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pressure Relief Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Pressure Relief Devices - Global Strategic Business Report

The Global Market for Medical Devices, 12th Edition Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application (Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Burns, and Others), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030





Tags Medical Devices Pressure Relief Device Related Links