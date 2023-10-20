Global Floating Hotels Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source. TBRC predicts the market to reach $5.97 billion by 2027, with a 7.2% CAGR.

Market expansion driven by rising cruise tourism demand; North America leads in floating hotels market share. Key players: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Four Seasons Hotels, Accor Group, The Ascott Limited, Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

Floating Hotels Market Segments

.By Room Type: Single Occupancy, Double Occupancy

.By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low

.By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking

.By Geography: The global floating hotels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Floating hotels are accommodations designed to float on water, offering a distinctive travel experience that blends hotel comfort with destination exploration.

Read More On The Floating Hotels Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Floating Hotels Market Trends And Strategies

4. Floating Hotels Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Floating Hotels Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Floating Power Plant Global Market Report 2023



Floating Production Storage And Offloading Global Market Report 2023



Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027