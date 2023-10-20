Holiday Crafting Made Easy With Altenew's Latest Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altenew releases a beautiful winter-themed release of paper crafting products for October 2023

Crafters worldwide are invited to join Altenew's October 2023 video hop, to learn new techniques and win exciting prizes.

A gorgeous holiday card made with the Craft Your Life Project Kit: Nordic Wonderland.

Altenew's newest release offers essential tools and inspiration for crafters, making it a must-have for those eager to kickstart their holiday projects.

- Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product DevelopmentNEW YORK, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Altenew , a leading innovator in the world of crafting, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated October 2023 stamps, dies, stencils, and hot foil plates release. This release promised a wealth of creative possibilities and has delighted crafting enthusiasts worldwide with a passion for winter-themed projects, Scandinavian design, and joyful sentiments.The release features three main paper crafting bundles: Festive & Joyful Ensemble, Esthetic Flora Ensemble, and Scandinavian Holiday Ensemble. Whether crafters are creating winter wonderland scrapbook layouts or unique floral cards, this release truly makes DIY projects shine."Designed to infuse the winter season with a touch of magic and warmth, these products feature festive poinsettias, berries, charming ornaments, and more. We encourage crafters to celebrate the beauty and wonder of winter with this captivating selection, sure to inspire creativity and spread joy during the most wonderful time of the year," shares VP of Product Development Jen Rsaza.The release also features their best-selling fresh dye ink pads, now in 12 existing Altenew colors that the company has been known for since 2014. These round, juicy ink pads promise to give crafters an easier stamping experience, all the while maintaining the same crisp impression and vibrant quality that crisp dye inks have.Additionally, Altenew understands that crafting is not just about products; it's also about community and shared inspiration. That's why, alongside their release, they also hosted blog hops and video hops featuring talented designers who showcased the versatility of the October release. What's more is that through these hops, audiences can win up to $300 worth of supplies and products.Apart from their monthly release, Altenew's Marvelous Monthly Series subscription is the ultimate crafting treat, and the October 2023 edition lives up to its name. With Altenew's Marvelous Monthly subscription, crafting knows no season, and inspiration is a constant companion.This month's Build-A-Garden: Blushing Magnolias is poised to captivate crafters worldwide with its stamps, stencils, and an add-on die set that flawlessly encapsulates the delicate beauty of the tulip magnolia flower. This extraordinary set showcases three exquisite designs of this elegant bloom while featuring heartfelt sentiments that complement the floral images beautifully.Apart from that, the ever-popular Craft-A-Flower: Rhododendron Die Set also made waves this month among crafters. Inspired by the enchanting beauty of rhododendron flowers, this set offers two intricate rhododendron designs accompanied by three graceful leaves, enabling die cutting enthusiasts to craft stunning layered designs easily.Not to be missed out on, the Craft Your Life Project Kit packs a punch with its complete creative arsenal: coordinating stamps, dies, stencils, and embossing folders. This month's Craft Your Life Project Kit: Nordic Wonderland is a breathtaking collection of Scandinavian winter-inspired designs that promises to transform Altenew customers' crafting experiences this holiday season and beyond.Fans of the Mini Delight subscription plan were also appeased with this month's latest release - the Mini Delight: Cut the Cake. This adorable stamp and die set captures the beauty and whimsy of a perfectly layered cake, which can be adorned with a luscious dollop of frosting, optional sprinkle accents, and carefully curated sentiments that perfectly complement the theme.Another Altenew-favorite is the innovative Dynamic Duo: Snowy Delight Stencil and Stamp Set. This month's bundle features meticulously crafted outlines of four adorable snowmen, each brimming with personality and charm, alongside a stunning ornamental snowflake that adds an elegant touch to any project. What sets this set apart is not only its intricate design but also the inclusion of a selection of whimsical winter sentiments.Of course, no Marvelous Monthly Series is complete without the Spark Joy: Cupped Tulips. This hot foil plate and stencil set shined in this month's release with its enchanting stem of three graceful tulip blooms.Overall, Altenew's October 2023 release marks another milestone in the crafting world, reaffirming their position as industry innovators. With a unique array of stamps, dies, stencils, and hot foil plates, every release ignites the imaginations of their beloved customers. Time after time, this NY-based company continues to be a source of inspiration, making the crafting journey a truly joyful and fulfilling experience for all.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

