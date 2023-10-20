Body Scrub Market To Worth USD 22.99 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the body scrub market is experiencing a robust expansion due to a surge in consumer interest and heightened skincare awareness. This growing interest is driven by a multifaceted dynamic that includes a desire for healthier, more radiant skin and increased consumer spending capacity.
Browse in-depth TOC on the "Body ScrubMarket"
Pages - 260 Tables - 62 Figures – 75
The evolving landscape of consumer preferences in the body scrub market has led to a significant shift in mindset, particularly regarding the desire to enhance one's body appearance. A growing awareness and preference for organic and natural products underscores this transformation. As a result, products containing synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are now being scrutinized more closely, and many consumers no longer consider them safe for use.
Get a sample copy of this report:
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Attributes
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 16
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 22
| CAGR
| 4.6%
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Segments Covered
|
Type Distribution channel
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Prominent Players in the Body Scrub Market
L'Oréal SA Unilever PLC The Procter & Gamble Company Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Beiersdorf AG Kao Corporation The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Revlon, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Avon Products, Inc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Natura & Co Holding S.A. Lush Ltd. Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc. Village Naturals Bath Shoppe LLC Bliss World LLC Burt's Bees, Inc. Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd. Soap & Glory (Boots UK Limited)
Online Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rise of E-Commerce Platforms
Online segment is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6% in the body scrub market. This expansion is significantly influenced by the rise of e-commerce platforms, including giants such as Amazon and Nykaa, which have become pivotal selling channels for body scrub products.
The markets inNorth America is emerging as the fastest-growing regional body scrub market, poised to continue driving market expansion in the forthcoming years. A pivotal driver behind this remarkable growth is the robust spending power of consumers within the region. North American consumers exhibit a notable affinity for investing in a wide range of skincare products, including body scrubs.
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
Milk-based Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Recognition of the Unique Benefits
Milk-based segment within the body scrub market is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% in the body scrub market. This uptrend reflects the increasing recognition of the unique benefits offered by milk-based body scrubs. These products are renowned for their multifaceted advantages, including the ability to effectively hydrate dry skin, impart a natural radiance, and aid in rejuvenating aging skin.
Regional markets in Asia Pacific have asserted their dominance in the global body scrub market, emerging as the frontrunner in revenue. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, there is a rising wave of consumer awareness regarding personal care and skincare in the region, with individuals becoming increasingly conscious of the importance of maintaining healthy and radiant skin.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the body scrub market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative businesspolicies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
Key Developments in the Body Scrub Market
Sephora recently made significant strides in expanding its retail footprint by opening 260 new stores, including the innovative Kohl's concept stores. This expansion marked a strategic move to bring the renowned beauty retailer closer to a broader audience, offering consumers an even more extensive selection of beauty and skincare products across various locations. Shiseido, a prominent player in the beauty industry, recently introduced an intriguing new venture known as Inryu, a brand specializing in ingestible beauty supplements. Inryu's debut line was carefully crafted to enhance skin health from within, reflecting the growing trend of addressing beauty concerns holistically.
Key Questions Answered in Body Scrub Market Report
What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:
Global Women's Trousers Market
Global Herbal Beauty Products Market
Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market
Global Aloe Vera Extract Market
Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter
Tags Body Scrub Body Scrub Market Body Scrub Size Body Scrub Share Body Scrub Growth Related Links
Global Swine Feed Market Global Razors Market Global Carbonated Beverages Market Global Cloth Diaper Market Global Impulse Ice Cream Market Global Flax seeds market Global Non-GMO Food Market Global Plant-Based Milk Market Global Scented Candles Market Global Savory Snacks Market Global Honey Market Global False Eyelashes Market Global Cookies Market Global Toothpaste Market Global Jojoba Oil Market Global Cosmetic Oil Market Global Sugar-Free Chocolate Market Global Canned Tuna Market Global Vegan Cheese Market Global Water Based Lubricants Market
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107276529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.