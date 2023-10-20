(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vantage Circle Continues Global Expansion, Now Serving the Middle East Market

- Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer, Vantage CircleDUBAI, UAE, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle , a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, is excited to bring its comprehensive employee engagement platform to businesses and organizations across the Middle East Region. This strategic expansion represents a significant step in the company's mission to transform workplace engagement on a global scale.Vantage Circle is thrilled to announce its strategic entry into the Middle East market through participation in the highly anticipated HRSE HR Summit & Expo 2023 in Dubai. The event is scheduled to take place from 23rd October to 27th October 2023 at Dubai World Trade Center.With an unwavering commitment to creating an engaged and satisfied workforce, Vantage Circle has put forward its footprints by establishing an office in Dubai to cater to the Middle East region. With its holistic solutions for employee engagement and wellbeing, the region's employers can expect to see enhanced employee retention rates, increased job satisfaction, and employee productivity.Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle, will be the distinguished guest speaker at the panel discussion during the summit. Attendees can expect an engaging discussion that explores the significant relationship between employee engagement and organizational profitability, shedding light on strategies to enhance both.Panel Discussion Details:- Speaker: Pallav Popli (Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle)- Topic: Solving the productivity puzzle: Are employee engagement and profitability correlated?- Date and time: Tuesday, 24th October 2023, 14:05 PM - 14:40 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4)Presentation Session Details:- Topic: How to drive employee engagement at all levels for a thriving work culture- Date and time: Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 15:30 PM - 16:00 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4)For more information, please visit:Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle says, "Expanding into the Middle East Region is a significant milestone for Vantage Circle. We are honored to be a part of the HRSE HR Summit & Expo 2023. Our strategic expansion in the UAE aligns with the vision to bring our innovative employee engagement solutions to organizations in the Middle East and we believe that our presence at this event will not only help us grow but also offer businesses the tools they need to enhance employee engagement and drive profitability."About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company's innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. For further information, visit

