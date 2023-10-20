United States Cold Storage Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- United States Cold Storage Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“United States Cold Storage Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the United States cold storage market reached a value of around USD 18.77 billion in 2023. Aided by rapid technological advancements in packaging, processing and storage and the thriving food and beverage sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 27.34 billion by 2032.Cold storage, essentially a vast refrigerated warehouse, is essential for maintaining the freshness and quality of perishable goods, notably food products. Its main application is in the preservation of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, seafood, and even pharmaceuticals. With a notable shift towards fresher and organic foods, cold storage ensures that products reach consumers in peak condition, retaining nutritional value and preventing food wastage.The United States cold storage market growth is boosted by the rapid increase in the consumption of fresh foods. The modern American consumer, driven by a heightened awareness of health and wellness, is seeking fresher, less-processed foods. This trend has necessitated efficient cold storage solutions, ensuring that supermarkets and grocery stores are consistently stocked with fresh products.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@The rise in online grocery shopping has also contributed to the increase in United States cold storage market size. With e-commerce sector entering the grocery sector, there has been an increase in the demand for centralised cold storage facilities. These stores facilitate swift and efficient delivery of fresh and frozen goods directly to consumers' doorsteps.A trend bolstering the United States cold storage market demand is the Farm-to-Table movement. There is a burgeoning desire among consumers to understand the origin of their food and to consume products that are local and sustainable. Cold storage plays an instrumental role here, bridging the gap between local farmers and urban consumers, ensuring that fresh produce is speedily transported and stored before being served on the table.The United States cold storage market analysis also highlights the advancements in refrigeration technology. Modern cold storage facilities are investing heavily in state-of-the-art refrigeration systems that are not only more efficient but also environmentally friendly. These systems, armed with real-time monitoring and advanced analytics, ensure that products are stored at optimal temperatures, thereby extending their shelf life.Additionally, with the United States being a significant exporter of meat and dairy products, the role of cold storage in the supply chain becomes even more critical. It is pivotal in reducing post-harvest losses, ensuring that products retain their quality during transit, and meeting the stringent food safety regulations of importing countries.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@United States Cold Storage Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on warehouse type, construction type, temperature type, and application.Market Breakup by Warehouse TypePrivate and Semi-PrivatePublicMarket Breakup by Construction TypeBulk StorageProduction StoresPortsMarket Breakup by Temperature TypeChilledFrozenMarket Breakup by ApplicationFruits and VegetablesDairyFish, Meat, and SeafoodProcessed FoodPharmaceuticalsCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United States cold storage market. Competitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United States cold storage market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Americold Logistics LLCAgro Merchant Group LLCBurris Logistics, Inc.Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLCUnited States Cold Storage, Inc.Wabash National CorporationOthers 