Softgel Capsules Market Revenue To Cross US$ 932.1 Million At 4.3% CAGR By 2033| Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the global softgel capsules market is valued at $611.8 billion. According to a new report from Persistence Market Research, sales are expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR, reaching $932.1 billion by 2033.

The global softgel capsules market is poised for growth during the forecast period due to various factors. These include increased R&D efforts supporting softgel capsule usage, a surge in demand for health supplements in softgel form, rising consumer awareness about preventative healthcare, and the expansion of distribution channels. Lifestyle improvements, a growing aging population, and a rise in self-directed consumers also contribute to market growth. Additionally, governments worldwide are boosting their investments in healthcare, with a focus on medicines. Rising awareness of cardiovascular disease risks is expected to drive softgel capsule sales, and increased per capita healthcare spending will further impact market opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has also positively influenced the market, driven by heightened health awareness and demand for supplements. Government support for health supplement development is likely to continue post-COVID-19, offering growth prospects. Request a sample for a glimpse into the market's future - Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 611.8 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 932.1 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 300 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Raw Material, End User, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Aenova Group GmbH, Roquette, Capsugel, uangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Celix Pharma, Catalent, Inc, Soft Gel Technologies, Inc, Renown Pharmaceuticals, MEDGEL, HC Clover PS, BIONOMICS LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD., Medi-Caps Group, Others ( on Additional Request)

Softgel Capsules Market Drivers

The Softgel Capsules market from 2023 to 2031 is expected to be influenced by several key drivers:

Growing Health Awareness: Increasing awareness about health and wellness, driven by a desire for preventive healthcare, is expected to boost the demand for softgel capsules, especially for dietary supplements.

Aging Population: The global aging demographic presents a significant driver, as older individuals often require pharmaceuticals and supplements in more convenient and easily digestible softgel form.

R&D Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are likely to result in innovative formulations, enhancing the appeal and efficacy of softgel capsules in delivering various medications and nutrients.

Proliferation of Distribution Channels: The expansion of various distribution channels, including e-commerce, online pharmacies, and convenience stores, provides greater accessibility to softgel capsule products.

Government Healthcare Initiatives: Government support and healthcare spending on preventive medicine and supplements, especially for at-risk populations, can drive demand for softgel capsules.

Cardiovascular Health Concerns: The increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases and the role of supplements in maintaining heart health is expected to drive sales of softgel capsules with cardiovascular-related formulations.

Post-COVID-19 Health Focus: The pandemic has heightened health consciousness, leading to increased demand for vitamins and health supplements in softgel form. This trend is likely to continue post-COVID-19.

Per Capita Healthcare Investment: A rise in per capita healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive the consumption of softgel capsules.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at -

Market Challenges

Market Saturation: The market may become saturated with a plethora of softgel capsule products, making it difficult for new entrants to gain a foothold and existing companies to differentiate themselves.

Quality Control: Ensuring consistent quality and stability of softgel capsules can be challenging, given variations in raw materials and manufacturing processes.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, whether due to natural disasters, pandemics, or geopolitical factors, can impact the availability of raw materials and manufacturing capabilities.

Limited Application Range: Softgel capsules may not be suitable for all types of medications or supplements, limiting their application in certain therapeutic areas.

Global Health Events: Future health crises or pandemics can disrupt supply chains, influence consumer behaviour, and impact market dynamics.



Access our all-inclusive report featuring a dynamic dashboard highlighting industry leaders, market influence, competition overview, and regional trends. Grab it now with exclusive discounts!

Market Future Outlook

The softgel capsule market is poised for a promising future, driven by several key factors. These gelatin-based capsules offer numerous advantages, such as enhanced bioavailability, easy swallowing, and effective masking of taste and odor, making them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

One of the primary drivers of the softgel capsule market is the growing consumer preference for user-friendly dosage forms. Softgels are particularly popular among children and the elderly, who may have difficulty swallowing traditional tablets or capsules. This demographic shift towards aging populations worldwide is expected to boost the demand for softgel capsules.

Additionally, the nutraceutical industry is experiencing robust growth, with consumers increasingly turning to dietary supplements to support their health and well-being. Softgel capsules are well-suited for housing a wide range of nutraceutical ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. This trend is likely to fuel the expansion of the softgel capsule market.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email:





Tags Softgel Capsules Market Share Softgel Capsules Market Trends Softgel Capsules Demand Softgel Capsules Industry Soft Capsules