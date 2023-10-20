Dietary Fiber Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 11.1% To Reach US$ 21.7 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global dietary fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1%, reaching US$21.7 billion in 2028 from US$7.8 billion in 2021.

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global dietary fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$21.7 billion by 2028.The factors expected to boost demand over the projected period include increased investments in the pharmaceutical industry and a major change in customer preferences from pharmaceutical to nutraceutical products. Moreover, raising consumer knowledge of the significance of upholding a healthy diet that promotes an active lifestyle by reducing the risk of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, among other important advantages, may encourage market expansion.Plant foods including fruits, vegetables, and legumes are the primary source of dietary fibres, which may be found in a variety of food products. By lowering blood sugar and cholesterol, these fibres help the body lose weight, carry waste products out of the body, and lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and animal feed are just a few of the industries that have the use of dietary fibres. One important element driving the growth of the global dietary fibre market will be consumers' increasing awareness of the need to eat a healthy diet. Due to consumer awareness of dietary fibre's advantages in lowering the risk of conditions including obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and disorders, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for items containing this fibre. Furthermore, the worldwide industry demand would be positively impacted by the introduction of functional food into dietary patterns as a result of the scarcity of high-quality fruits and vegetables. With the trend toward preventative healthcare and lifestyle, consumers have increasingly begun monitoring dietary guidelines. Dietetic nutrition will become necessary as lifestyle illnesses and gastrointestinal disorders become more common, as well as costs associated with personal care increase. Furthermore, consumer perceptions that dietary products will meet their nutritional needs more effectively than a regular diet, along with the advantages these products offer in terms of improved bowel health and blood sugar and cholesterol control, will generate profitable opportunities for the global dietary fibre market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, two new fruit-based dietary fibres, Fibertex CF 502 and Fibertex 102, were added to Ingredion's product portfolio in July of 2022. According to reports, the Fibertex CF 502 and CF 102 are the very first in a line of citrus-based dietary fibre texturizing products to address the growing need for clean labelling and nutrition, wellness, and health. In a variety of applications, the fibres that are produced from byproducts can enhance nutritional profiles and label appeal.Access sample report or view details:Based on raw material the global dietary fibre market is divided into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes and nuts & seeds. During the projection period, the sector with the biggest market share is expected to be cereals and grains. Eating grains and cereals lowers the chance of developing cardiovascular conditions including coronary heart disease and stroke. Dietary fibres included in beans, oat bran, flaxseed, and oats help lower blood cholesterol levels and lower low-density lipoproteins.Based on type the global dietary fibre market is divided into Soluble dietary fibres and insoluble dietary fibres. Among these, soluble dietary fibres held the major market segment and are poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. Soluble forms that are acceptable for eating by humans and animals can be found in fruits, nuts, vegetables, cereals, whole grains, and seeds. Vegetable fibres like inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS) help to regulate intestinal function, while pectin, which is present in fruits like apples and pears, helps to treat acid reflux and improve gut health. In addition to being utilized as a fat and sugar substitute in a variety of culinary applications, such as baked goods, frozen dairy desserts, and confectionery, soluble dietary fibres are also widely employed as a flavour-enhancing component in a wide range of meals and drinks. The market's growth is also expected to grow in the upcoming years as a result of increased research and development on inulin and other soluble fibres like pectin and polydextrose.Based on Geography, it is projected that the Asia Pacific region would command a sizeable portion of the dietary fibre market. Due to growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing consumer health consciousness, this area will increase quickly throughout the projected period. The increasing incidence of digestive diseases has led to significant demand for dietary fibre supplements and products in developing countries like China and India. Because there is a thriving food and beverage business in this area, the market is growing. The market in this area is growing as a result of shifting consumer preferences for natural, wholesome, high-fiber foods and beverages as well as evolving eating patterns.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global dietary fibre market, that have been covered are BENEO, Lonza, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Batory Foods, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Puris, Cargill, Kerry Inc.The market analytics report segments the global dietary fibre market on the following basis:.By Raw MaterialoFruits & VegetablesoCereals & GrainsoLegumesoNuts & Seeds.By TypeoSoluble Dietary Fibers.Inulin.Pectin.Beta-glucan.Corn Fibers.OthersoInsoluble Dietary Fibers.Cellulose.Hemicelluloses.Chitin & Chitosan.Lignin.Oat Brand.Wheat Fiber.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.BENEO.Lonza.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Archer Daniels Midland Company.Batory Foods.Ingredion Incorporated.Tate & Lyle.Puris.Cargill.Kerry IncExplore More Reports:.Global Kimchi Market:.Global Sauerkraut Market:.Cellulose Fiber Market:

