Smart Pole Market Size, Demand, Share, Trends, Manufacturers And Forecast 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“Smart Pole Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the smart pole market?

The global smart pole market size reached US$ 8.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during 2023-2028.

What is smart pole?

Smart poles refer to lighting systems with sensors, wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi or cellular technology), and other functions that help in creating an intelligent environment. They usually comprise in-built surveillance systems connected to centralized command and control centers for providing real-time data. Their faults can be identified remotely, which eliminates the need for physical examination. They are commonly utilized as charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) and can be equipped with cameras to monitor crime, accidents, unauthorized parking, and weather conditions. In line with this, smart poles can also be used to measure particulate emissions and display targeted ads.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for cellular network densification and wireless connectivity for the proper functioning of cellular phones and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is primarily augmenting the smart pole market. Furthermore, the growing focus of government bodies across countries on upgrading city infrastructures to connected areas is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of automated vehicles is propelling the use of smart poles to aid authorities in regulating vehicle parking and traffic management, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they monitor air quality, notify officials regarding street flooding, improve public safety, support Wi-Fi services and various payment platforms, etc., thereby stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the increasing usage of smart poles for delivering 5G wireless connectivity and enhancing mobile networks is also catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the rising consumer environmental concerns are expected to fuel the smart pole market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the smart pole market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Smart Pole Manufacturers:

.Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

.Cree Inc.

.General Electric Company

.Lumca Inc.

.Mobile Pro Systems

.Neptun Light Inc.

.Siemens AG

.Signify Holding

.Sunna Design

.Telensa Limited

.Wipro Limited

.Zumtobel Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the smart pole market on the basis of component, hardware, installation type, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

.Hardware

.Software

.Services

Breakup by Hardware:

.Lighting Lamp

.Pole Bracket & Pole Body

.Communication Device

.Controller

.Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

.New Installation

.Retrofit

Breakup by Application:

.Highways and Roadways

.Public Places

.Railways and Harbors

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Asia-Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

