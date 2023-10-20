Fermented Ingredients Market Valued Over US$ 3.134 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Fermented Ingredients Market was valued at US$3.134 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The prime factors propelling the fermented ingredients market growth are increasing demand for fermented food and beverages, growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented ingredients, and expanding applications of fermented ingredients in the food industry.The fermented ingredients market is the global market for fermented ingredients, which are food additives that have gone through the process of controlled microbial growth and fermentation. Fermentation is a metabolic process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria convert carbohydrates and glucose into other products, such as organic acids , gases, or alcohol. The fermented ingredients market is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of applications. The increasing demand for fermented food and beverages, the growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented ingredients, and other factors are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, Insempra, a biotech company that helps businesses create better products with nature, today announced the launch of its first functional ingredient: a biotechnologically produced, 100% natural alpha-ionone flavor and fragrance ingredient for food and beauty applications.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the fermented ingredients market is segmented into amino acids, organic acids, polymers, vitamins, industrial enzymes, and antibiotics. The amino acid segment is expected to have the highest growth in the fermented ingredients market in the coming years. Amino acids are used in a variety of food and beverage products, such as sports nutrition products, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The increasing demand for these products is driving the demand for amino acids.Based on form, the fermented ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid-fermented ingredients segment is expected to have higher growth than the dry-fermented ingredients segment in the coming years. Liquid-fermented ingredients can be used in a wider range of applications than dry-fermented ingredients. For example, liquid-fermented ingredients can be used in beverages, sauces, and dressings.Based on application the fermented ingredients market is divided into food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, industrial use, and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to have the highest growth in the fermented ingredients market in the coming years due to demand for fermented food and beverages, growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented ingredients, and expanding applications of fermented ingredients in the food and beverage industry.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the fermented ingredients market. North America has a high demand for fermented food and beverages, such as yogurt, kombucha, and sauerkraut. This is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods and beverages, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. The region has a well-developed food and beverage industry, which is a major driver of the demand for fermented ingredients. Fermented ingredients are used in a wide variety of food and beverage products, including dairy products, meat products, bakery products , and beverages.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fermented ingredients market, that have been covered are Lonza Group, Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., BASF SE, Dohler Group SE, Cargill Incorporated, Associated British Foods PLC, Lallemand Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd, DSM.The market analytics report segments the fermented ingredients market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoAmino AcidsoOrganic AcidsoPolymersoVitaminsoIndustrial EnzymesoAntibiotics.BY FORMoDryoLiquid.BY APPLICATIONoFood and BeveragesoAnimal FeedoPharmaceuticaloIndustrial UseoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Lonza Group.Ajinomoto Corporation Inc..BASF SE.Dohler Group SE.Cargill Incorporated.Associated British Foods PLC.Lallemand Inc..Evonik Industries AG.Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.DSMExplore More Reports:.Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market:.Dairy Ingredients Market:.Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market:

