Wearable For Better Sleep: AI-Powered FRENZ Brainband By Earable Neuroscience Hits The Global Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earable® Neuroscience announces the global sales of the highly anticipated FRENZ Brainband. FRENZTM Brainband is the world's first AI-powered consumer sleep wearable designed to monitor vital signals and provide personalized, real-time audio stimulation to enhance sleep quality. FRENZ holds multiple global awards including the CES Innovation Awards 2023 and the Red Dot Design Award 2023.



According to the National Institute of Health, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders, emphasizing the pressing need for innovative solutions. In a collaborative research project between the University of Oxford and the University of Colorado, FRENZ demonstrated its ability to significantly help users fall asleep faster. The study found an average reduction of 24.1 minutes in sleep onset for 377 individuals who experienced difficulties falling asleep. It also shows an 88% sleep scoring precision compared to the gold-standard PSG. The study has been published on Nature Scientific Reports

The FRENZ Brainband is accompanied by a mobile app that provides:



Fall As leep Faster: FRENZ AI curates personalized audio content based on user's brain reactions and sleep patterns.

Sleep Deeper: FRENZ boosts deep sleep by playing pink noise at precise moments of the brain's slow-wave oscillation phase.

Wake Up Refreshed: The smart alarm wakes up the user gradually at the optimal point in the sleep cycle. Know Your Sleep: FRENZ continuously tracks brain signals and multiple vital signs, providing an accurate visualization of the user's sleep quality, sleep stages and positions.

FRENZ Brainband is now available for global purchase, starting October 20, 2023 on the official FRENZ website, Amazon, and selected flagship stores including Smartech at Selfridges London. Priced at $490, the first 1000 units include an exclusive premium Italian-genuine leather cover upgrade. For a limited time, customers in the US can enjoy a risk-free 30-day trial with free domestic shipping.

About Earable Neuroscience

Earable® Neuroscience US is a deep tech company dedicated to delivering scalable, human-centric neuroscience solutions that enhance daily experiences, starting with better sleep. FRENZTM Brainband by Earable is the world's first sleep tech wearable capable of tracking and stimulating brain activities through bone-conduction speakers to promote better sleep quality.