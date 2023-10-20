Leading Tech Group, ALTAVA, Launches 'ALTAVA 3.0' - Pioneering The Next Evolution Of Digital Fashion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





ALTAVA Group launches 'ALTAVA 3.0', an AI-powered platform for digital fashion assets creation. The AI-powered platform enables brands and creators to easily design and bring digital fashion to different virtual worlds.

Singapore, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ALTAVA Group , a leading fashion-tech company, has launched 'ALTAVA 3.0' - an AI-powered platform that offers an intuitive and consolidated experience for creating digital fashion assets.

In addition, the virtual fashion items created in the platform can be used in ALTAVA's virtual worlds, including but not limited to metaverses, games, SNSs and all services utilizing virtual avatars and fashion assets. The platform aims to democratize digital fashion, enabling anyone to design, share, and sell their digital fashion items - transforming the virtual world experience.

According to ReportLinker , the Global Digital Clothing Market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 26.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Since its inception, ALTAVA Group has been a pioneer in the digital fashion revolution - leading the way with innovative 3D design, augmented reality, and blockchain technology to create cutting-edge virtual activations for luxury brands such as Prada, Fendi, Balmain, Bvlgari, and LVMH.

In 2021, ALTAVA launched 'ALTAVA 1.0' in alpha, as a fashion oriented gaming application, which later transformed into 'Worlds of You'. By continually developing the ALTAVA ecosystem through crafting distinctive virtual encounters with prominent fashion labels, ALTAVA expanded into the era of web3, launching 'ALTAVA 2.0'. With the launch of 'ALTAVA 3.0', the group has embraced the pairing of web3 and AI, providing a platform with the right foundation to develop the next generation of digital fashion assets.

ALTAVA's AI-powered platform enables brands and creators to easily design and bring digital fashion to different virtual worlds. Digital fashion plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between the digital and real world - providing brands and creators exposure to a new generation of audiences active in these virtual space.

“We are entering a new digital fashion era driven by creativity, community, and accessibility for all. With ALTAVA 3.0, we have built the most integrated platform empowering individuals to fully explore self-expression in the virtual world. Whether you are a fashion lover wanting to style a personal avatar, a creator wanting to design and sell your own looks, or a brand wanting to build virtual experiences - ALTAVA 3.0 is your portal.” - said ALTAVA Group CEO & Co-Founder, Andy Ku .

ALTAVA 3.0 ecosystem consists of distinct components that cater to digital creators' and fashion enthusiasts. By leveraging AI and blockchain technology, ALTAVA's Create-to-Earn model empowers both professionals and hobbyists to create and share fashion assets across multiple platforms as well establish revenue streams based on these assets.





About Altava:

ALTAVA is a fashion-tech company that is revolutionizing digital fashion. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, ALTAVA has pioneered virtual experiences and products for top brands worldwide. ALTAVA is backed by esteemed investors including The Hyundai, SM Entertainment, Blocore, Sparta, and Animoca Brands.

