Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its third quarter 2023 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link:

Date: October 31, 2023



Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.



Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in the following distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return and Income Alternatives. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

