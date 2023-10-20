Cognition Supplements Market Valued At US$ 45.741 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global cognition supplements market was estimated at US$45.741 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Cognition Supplements Market was valued at US$45.741 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The global cognition supplement market is experiencing growth due to the increasing focus on mental well-being and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of mental health issues such as depression, stress, and anxiety is contributing to the market's expansion. As awareness about mental health and cognitive well-being continues to rise, it is expected to drive the growth of the global cognition supplement market in the anticipated period.Cognition supplements, often known as nootropic supplements, comprise a combination of nutrients, probiotics , and herbal extracts that individuals take to enhance various aspects of brain function, including concentration, memory, attention, mood, creativity, and motivation. These supplements aid in boosting memory, creativity, alertness, motivation, and overall cognitive function, making them valuable for both the general population and older individuals experiencing age-related cognitive decline.The cognition supplements market is experiencing positive growth due to the increasing awareness of mental health and cognitive well-being is a key driver of the global cognition supplement market's growth. As the elderly population grows, maintaining healthy brain function has become increasingly important. Aging individuals are more susceptible to inflammation and oxidative stress, which can damage brain cells. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts a significant increase in the elderly population, with one in six individuals being 60 or older by 2030. The prevalence of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression is also on the rise, impacting global market prospects. For example, Fonterra introduced BioKodeLab, a brain-boosting vitamin designed to reduce blue light exposure while improving cognitive function, stress management, and immunity. The growth of the cognition supplement market is further propelled by the emergence of new businesses introducing innovative products and the presence of established market leaders. A notable example is Hero X Health, which, in January 2023, launched Entrepreneuro, a natural brain supplement designed to enhance cognitive function and combat mental fatigue. Entrepreneuro was initiated by Frank D'Agostino, a New York firefighter and fitness expert. These introductions demonstrate the industry's dynamism and its commitment to providing innovative solutions to support cognitive health. This has contributed to the growing demand for nootropic supplements.Access sample report or view details:Based on the product type, the cognition supplements market is bifurcated into natural molecules, herbal extracts, and vitamins and minerals . The vitamins and minerals segment commands a significant share in the projected period. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness of the advantages associated with vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and minerals play a crucial role in preventing age-related cognitive decline and developmental disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia, which is driving the demand for products in this segment.Based on the form, the cognition supplements market is chewable and air capsules. The capsules segment has been the dominant form in the market, and this trend is projected to persist in the forecast period. This is because capsules provide an easy means of formulation development and enhance patient compliance.Based on the distribution channel, the cognition supplements market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Medical Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others. The medical/drug stores segment plays a significant role in the market due to the growing number of drug stores, initiatives taken by government organizations to promote their development, and the ready availability of brain supplements in these drug stores.Based on Geography, the cognition supplements market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region shows rapid growth in the forecast period. The presence of a well-established dietary and natural supplement industry, coupled with the increasing geriatric population in countries like Canada and the United States, is driving market demand in the North American region.Furthermore, the market is being stimulated by the rising prevalence of mental health issues such as depression, stress, and anxiety is contributing to the expansion of the market in this region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Cognition Supplements Market, that have been covered are Accelerated Intelligence, HVMN Inc., Onnit Labs, Inc., Liquid Health, Inc., Quincy Bioscience - The Makers of Prevagen, Natural Factors Inc., Jarrow Formulas, Inc.The market analytics report segments the Cognition Supplements Market on the following basis:.By Product TypeoNatural MoleculesoHerbal ExtractoVitamins & Minerals.By FormoChewableoCapsules.By Distribution ChanneloSupermarkets/HypermarketsoMedical StoresoOnline Retail StoresoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Accelerated Intelligence.HVMN Inc..Onnit Labs, Inc..Liquid Health, Inc..Quincy Bioscience - The Makers of Prevagen.Natural Factors Inc..Jarrow Formulas, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Colostrum Market:.Global Alpha Lactalbumin Market:.OTC Probiotics Supplement Market:

