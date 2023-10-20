Oat-Based Snacks Market Projected To Surpass US$ 27.508 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 5.29%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the oat-based snacks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$27.508 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the oat-based snacks market growth are increasing awareness of the health benefits of oats, growing popularity of plant-based diets, rising demand for healthy snacks, and convenience and shelf stability.Oats are a healthy food that offers several health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, improving blood sugar control, and promoting heart health. As people become more aware of the health benefits of oats, they are more likely to choose oat-based snacks. The companies offer a wide range of oat-based snacks, including bars, cookies, crackers, and cereal. They also offer a variety of flavors and textures to appeal to a wide range of consumers.The oat-based snacks market is competitive, but there is room for new entrants. Companies that can offer innovative and healthy oat-based snacks are well-positioned for success in this growing market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in July 2022, Tata Consumer Products (TCP), a leading FMCG company in India, has expanded its Tata Soulfull portfolio with the launch of Tata Soulfull Masala Oats. This new product is made with the goodness of wholegrain oats, traditional Indian millets, desi masalas, and real vegetables.Access sample report or view details:Based on product type the global oat-based snacks market is divided into snack bars, puffs, cookies, crackers, and toasties. The snack bar segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global oat-based snacks market in the coming years. The convenience of snack bars makes them a popular choice for busy consumers. Snack bars can be fortified with a variety of nutrients, including protein, fiber, and vitamins. Snack bars are available in a variety of flavors and textures to appeal to a wide range of consumers.Based on distribution channels the global oat-based snacks market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and online stores. The online store distribution channel is expected to have the highest growth in the global oat-based snacks market in the coming years. Online stores offer a wider selection of oat-based snacks than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Consumers can find oat-based snacks from a variety of brands and in a variety of flavors and textures.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global oat-based snacks market. People in North America are becoming increasingly interested in eating healthy snacks, and oat-based snacks are a good option for people who are looking for a healthy snack. Oats are a healthy food that offers several health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, improving blood sugar control, and promoting heart health. As people become more aware of the health benefits of oats, they are more likely to choose oat-based snacks.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the oat-based snacks market, that have been covered are General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Nairn's Oatcakes, PepsiCo, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Simply Delicious, Inc., Britannia Industries Limited, Honey Monster, Pamela Products, Inc.The market analytics report segments the oat-based snacks market on the following basis:.BY PRODUCT TYPEoSnack BarsoPuffsoCookiesoCrackers and Toasties.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoHypermarkets and SupermarketsoConvenience storesoSpecialist storesoOnline storesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.General Mills Inc..Kellogg NA Co..Nairn's Oatcakes.PepsiCo, Inc..Abbott Laboratories.Simply Delicious, Inc..Britannia Industries Limited.Honey Monster.Pamela Products, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Oat Milk Market:.Global Savory Snacks Market:.Global Cheese Snacks Market:

