Asia Markets Extend Selloff
Asia-Pacific markets were all lower Friday, extending losses from Thursday's broad selloff.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost another 171.26 points, or 1.9%, to finish the week at 31,259.36, after data showed Japan's headline inflation rate slowed in September.
Asia investors will also assess Japan's September inflation data, which came in at 3%, the 18th straight month above the BOJ's 2% target, as well as China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng shed 123.76 points, or 0.7%, to 17,172.13.
This comes as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and would likely require lower economic growth. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield also crossed 5% for the first time in 16 years Thursday evening.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 sank 22.95 points, or 0.7%, to 3,510.59,
China's central bank kept its benchmark loan rates unchanged for October.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex dipped 12.01 points, or 0.1%, to 16,450.72.
In Korea, the Kospi index deleted 40.8 points, or 1.7%, to 2,375.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index faded 22.91 points, or 0.7%, to 3,076.69.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 141.5 points, or 1.3%, to 10,994.09.
In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 80.88 points, or 1.2%, to 6,900.72.
