Laguna Niguel Orthodontics & Children's Dentistry: Where Smiles Feel Right At Home

Laguna Niguel Orthodontics & Children's Dentistry is the ideal destination for high-quality orthodontic and pediatric dental care. Our kid's orthodontist in Laguna Niguel has focused on patient comfort, aiming to create a positive and enjoyable experience during each visit.

Orthodontic treatment can be successful at any age, but the best results are achieved during an ideal timeframe. Contrary to common belief, orthodontics shouldn't be postponed for children until they are older.

Early orthodontic treatment presents the opportunity to:

Reduce extractions, surgery, and the occurrence of impacted and injured teeth.

Guide permanent teeth into more favorable positions.

Lower the risk of trauma to protruded front teeth.

Simplify and shorten treatment time for definitive orthodontic treatment.

Improve speech development.=

Improve the child's self-esteem at a vulnerable time in their development.

Correct harmful oral habits.

Remember, every child should undergo an orthodontic screening before age 7.

Invisalign Laguna Niguel is an excellent alternative for patients who want a straighter smile but don't want to wear metal braces or for those who require minor adjustments to their smile after previous treatment. Clear braces use a system of custom-made removable, clear trays to fit over your teeth and gradually shift them into the proper position. The number of aligners required varies depending on the individual's orthodontic issue and the necessary correction. Remember that clear aligners may not be suitable for everyone, and the best way to determine if they are the right option for you is to schedule a consultation appointment with us.

