President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of New Baku-Guba-Russian State Border Toll Road


10/20/2023 8:10:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new Baku-Guba-Russian state border toll road.

to be updated

MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107276316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search