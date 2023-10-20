Draft Law Adopted By Parliament Aims To Eliminate Monopoly Tendencies On Economic Activity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) discussed and adopted the
draft law on Approval of the Competition Code in the second
reading, Azernews reports.
The project was presented by Tahir Mirkishili, chairman of the
Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
The Code will serve to prevent the abuse of the dominant
position and ensure competitive neutrality, and will also create an
opportunity to stimulate the activity of business entities.
The draft law creates a comprehensive legal framework that
allows eliminating the negative effects of monopoly tendencies on
economic activity and the state budget in the direction of
developing the competitive environment and strengthening the
institutional base.
The Competition Code contains the legal basis for the prevention
of monopolistic tendencies of economic subjects in a dominant
position in the market, determination of cartel-type relationships,
organization of effective control over the activities of natural
monopolies, elimination of unfair competition cases, and effective
organization of state competition control.
After discussions, the draft law was put to the vote and adopted
in the second reading.
It should be noted that the Competition Code was prepared and
submitted to the Milli Majlis in 2006. Although the bill passed two
readings, it was not discussed in the third reading.
