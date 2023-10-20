Hackers Attacking UEEX's Online Resources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX) has experienced one of the largest hacker attacks since February 24, 2022.

The relevant statement was made by the UEEX's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“From 10:00 a.m., October 20, 2023, the UEEX's online resources had been facing another hacker attack. It is one of the largest hacker attacks. The first attack was launched on February 24, 2022,” the report states.

In the past two days, the UEEX had been also recording a massive phishing attack targeting the email accounts of the employees.

“As of 12:00 (noon), the attack continues, but this has not affected our services. All trading operations and auctions are taking place as scheduled,” the UEEX stressed.

A reminder that, in January-June 2023, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) handled 762 cyber incidents. All cyber attacks were repelled.