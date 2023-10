Azerbaijan's FM, US Dept. Of State Official Discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus Joshua Huck, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as the situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, prospects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov, having informed in detail about the current situation in the region, emphasized the importance of ending the presence of Armenian armed formations and separatist regime, which were the main source of threat, on the territory of Azerbaijan as a result of anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan.

The removal of one of the biggest obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, was noted.

Bayramov emphasized that in the current conditions for peace in the region, Azerbaijan, as always, is determined to promote the peace agenda. Demonstration of a constructive position by the international community was also emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.