Azerbaijan's FM, US Dept. Of State Official Discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Deputy Assistant
Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the
Caucasus Joshua Huck, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the US, as well as the situation in the region in the
post-Karabakh conflict period, prospects of the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Jeyhun Bayramov, having informed in detail about the current
situation in the region, emphasized the importance of ending the
presence of Armenian armed formations and separatist regime, which
were the main source of threat, on the territory of Azerbaijan as a
result of anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan.
The removal of one of the biggest obstacles to the signing of a
peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to the
reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region, was noted.
Bayramov emphasized that in the current conditions for peace in
the region, Azerbaijan, as always, is determined to promote the
peace agenda. Demonstration of a constructive position by the
international community was also emphasized.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and
multilateral issues of mutual interest.
