President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of New Baku-Guba-Russian State Border Toll Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a
new Baku-Guba-Russian state border toll road, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107276310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.