Kazakhstan Plans To Abolish Bed Tax For Tourists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Kazakhstan has
decided to abolish the Bed Tax for tourists, said Vice Minister of
Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Trend reports.
"We have decided that the Bed Tax must be terminated. It creates
certain inconveniences for both domestic business and incoming
foreign tourists," he said.
According to Yerkinbayev, since the introduction of the tourist
tax throughout the country, about 500 million tenge (about $1.04
million) have been collected. But despite this, the authorities
decided to suspend it.
"Now, as soon as possible, very urgently, we will make changes
to the order, and Bed Tax will be suspended," he added.
Investments worth $4 billion have been attracted to Kazakhstan's
tourism industry over the past three years. During this period,
more than 400 tourist facilities were built, and hotels from over
20 well-known international chains, including Hilton, Marriott,
Wyndham, Accor, and others, opened their doors in the republic.
In 2022, about 1 million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan; in
2023, this figure is expected to increase to 1.4 million
people.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107276309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.