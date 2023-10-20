Kuwait Amir's Rep. Sends Thanks Cable To Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of thanks to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir's Representative voiced thanks and gratitude to the Saudi King for good reception, warm welcome and hospitality during the GCC-ASEAN Summit, which reflected deep fraternal and close bonds and historical relations between both countries and their people.

He added that the kingdom's hosting of this summit reflects its pivotal role at both regional and internal level, and shows its keenness on developing means of cooperation, promoting existing relations between the participating countries in all fields, and boosting chances of sharing views on overall international issues in order to ensure that people's hopes and aspirations are fulfilled, and common interests attained. (pickup previous)

