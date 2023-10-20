GCC-ASEAN Summit Calls For Concerted Efforts For Global Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ASEAN leaders affirmed Friday the need of concerted efforts to achieve global peace.

In a joint final communique of the summit of the GCC member states and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the leaders said that this is achieved by mutual respect and cooperation between countries and regional blocs to achieve development and progress, and maintain international order based on rules.

The leaders agreed on conducting negotiations and exploring cooperation on specific areas of common concern to implement the four priority areas of ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), namely maritime cooperation, connectivity, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and economic and other possible areas of cooperation, where appropriate, said the communique, as reported by Saudi News Agency (SPA).

They also called for join efforts to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity, through mutual respect and cooperation between countries and regions to achieve development and progress and maintain the rules-based international order based on adherence to international law, the UN Charter.

This includes the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, non-interference in their internal affairs, and refraining from the use of force, or the threat of use of force, and settlement of differences or disputes by peaceful means, it noted.

The communique affirmed the need of strengthening ties between the two sides, at the multilateral and bilateral levels, by pursuing opportunities for sustainable development, peace, security and stability, and to navigate global and regional challenges and risks.

The aim of this is to ensure sustainable supply chains, transport interconnectivity and communications in order to strengthen food, energy and water security; as well as to build cooperation in green and renewable energy sources and technologies, tourism infrastructure, creating business opportunities and boosting trade and investment flows, it made clear.

It called for exploring cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crime, cybercrime, counterterrorism and extremism.

In addition, the leaders welcomed the GCC-ASEAN Framework of Cooperation (2024-2028), which outlines measures and cooperation activities to be jointly undertaken by ASEAN and the GCC in the areas of common interest and for mutual benefit including political and security dialogue, trade and investment people-to-people exchanges, education, culture, tourism, media and sports.

They stressed the importance of oceans and seas as key factors in achieving growth and prosperity of the region, and of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region.

The communique highlighted enhancing trade and investment flows through creating mutually beneficial opportunities for joint investment, consistent with the GCC-ASEAN Framework of Cooperation, with special emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, renewables, petrochemicals, agriculture, manufacturing, health care, tourism, logistics, smart cities, connectivity and digitalization.

It further affirmed the importance of boosting trade and investment relations between the GCC and ASEAN by promoting public-private sector engagement and business-to-business relations between the two regions, using available and new physical and online platforms, trade missions, exhibitions, seminars, conferences, and dialogues between their business representatives.

They also encouraged cooperation in the domains of science, technology and innovation, technology transfer and innovation models, sharing expertise, joint research activity, and development on cross-sectoral areas such as health, communicable and emerging infectious diseases, environmental management, climate change adaptation as well as others, it elaborated.

The conferees welcomed Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, stressing the importance of organizing regional and international exhibitions to reenergize economic and cultural exchanges between the Gulf and Southeast Asia regions.

Furthermore, they encouraged diplomatic contact by boosting training activities for diplomats and exploring collaboration between the GCC and ASEAN Member States' training centers, according to the communique.

The leaders called for enhancing trade multilateral system, as embodied by the World Trade Organization (WTO), amidst global trade uncertainties, including disruptions in global trade markets and supply chains.

They announced commitments expressed by the GCC and ASEAN countries at COP27 and called for an active participation at COP28, aimed at implementing commitments made.

The conferees underlined the importance of commitment to the principles of the climate agreements, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in the light of different national circumstances, approaches, needs, and priorities in implementing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

The leaders reaffirmed commitment to the Paris Agreement and, in view of COP28 and stressed the importance of successfully concluding the first Global Stocktake, with an ambitious and forward-looking outcome.

They expressed interest in working together towards sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and orderly energy transitions in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

They were briefed on Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) and allocated USD 2.5 billion to support the projects and governance of this step.

They welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement on establishing an international water organization in Riyadh, and the UAE water initiative to address the threat of global water scarcity and called for further decisive global action.

Finally, they thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting this historic summit and agreed to hold a GCC-ASEAN summit every two years, looking forward to holding the next summit in Malaysia in 2025. (Pickup previous)

