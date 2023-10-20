Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, And Food Industries Drive Demand For Laboratory Automation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Laboratory Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The laboratory automation market is witnessing remarkable growth as it harnesses a variety of technologies, software solutions, and equipment to automate laboratory processes and workflows. This market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions that bolster laboratory productivity, accuracy, and efficiency while minimizing errors and elevating data quality.
Automation plays a pivotal role in meticulously executing repetitive tasks, allowing scientists to allocate their expertise to more valuable endeavors. For instance, automated liquid handlers are replacing manual pipetting, resulting in time savings and precise reagent dispensing. The demand for laboratory automation is notably driven by applications in drug discovery within pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and the food industry.
A prominent trend in the laboratory automation sector is sustainability, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. There is a growing emphasis on ensuring clean drinking water and reducing pesticide use, which has led to increased testing for pollutants like pesticides in soil and water bodies, presenting substantial growth potential.
This comprehensive report covers various product categories, including microplate readers, liquid handling equipment, laboratory robotics, multiplex and high throughput (HT)/single-plex enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technologies, as well as management informatics comprising Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and electronic lab notebooks (ELN)/scientific data management systems (SDMS). Additionally, the report delves into bioinformatics and cheminformatics solutions.
The report also explores diverse verticals, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences; chemicals and petrochemicals; food testing; oil and gas; government, academic, environmental, and university research; and others, including forensics, cosmetics, pulp & paper.
Scope of Analysis Key Competitors Introduction to Laboratory Automation Clinical Automation Workflow Pharmaceutical Automation Workflow Chemical/Food & Beverage/Other Industrial Automation Workflow Environmental Testing Laboratory Workflow Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis
The Top 3 Trends in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry The Top 3 Trends in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry Clinical Research and Diagnostics
Automated Microplate Readers Automated Liquid Handling
Regional Trends - North America Regional Trends - Europe Regional Trends - Asia-Pacific Regional Trends - Latin America
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Key SDG - Partnerships for the Goals
Growth Opportunity 1: Drug Discovery Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Opportunity 2: Laboratory Automation in Genomics Growth Opportunity 3: High Demand for Automated Liquid Handlers Growth Opportunity 4: Food Automation Market Growth Opportunity 5: Automation of ELISA Growth Opportunity 6: Automated Multiplex Workflow Growth Opportunity 7: Cloud-based LIMS Solution
