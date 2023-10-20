Prohance Analytics Shines At The Shared Services And Outsourcing Week In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance Analytics, a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform continues to expand its global footprint by participating in events worldwide. Close on the heels of the 8th Annual Becker's HIT + DH + RCM Conference in Chicago, ProHance Analytics also participated in the Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Conference held in San José, Costa Rica from October 10-12, 2023. The event was a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and strategies in the shared services landscape.Navigating the complex terrain of shared services presents its unique set of challenges. How does one lead transformation while ensuring employees remain engaged and motivated? ProHance Analytics is able to help organizations uncover the answers amidst the constantly fluctuating needs of the workforce and the workplace environment.By participating in the event, ProHance Analytics also made a firm commitment to expanding in the LATAM market, apart from focusing on its existing footprint in The Americas. This strategic endeavor signifies a significant milestone for the company, as it continues to reach a broader audience.Representing ProHance Analytics at the event were Kishore Reddy, Co-Founder & CTO and Khiv Singh, Senior VP of Growth at ProHance Analytics.They also conducted a panel discussion on 'Solving the Productivity Puzzle' along with Rogerio Diogo, a financial senior executive in global publicly traded companies. The panel discussion focussed on shedding light on key productivity strategies for a workforce to engage in the context of the evolving landscape of shared services.

