Baby Food Market To Reach USD 145.4 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Baby Food Market size was valued at USD 75.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach USD 145.4 Billion by 2032.

The demand for baby food is increasing as busy millennial parents seek instant and healthy options that meet their baby's nutritional needs. With the pandemic situation improving, parents are returning to work and looking for easy-to-manage food products for their babies.

The demand for baby food is increasing due to the busy and changing lifestyles of parents who need convenient food options. Baby food is preferred for its nutritional value and easy feeding while on the go. This demand is majorly driven by working parents who send their babies to daycare centers where caretakers find baby food easy to feed, leading to an increase in demand.

The US's infant and toddler feeding sector reached USD 67.9 billion in 2022 and was the fastest growing. Demand for growing-up formula for kids ages 1-6 is rising, particularly among low and middle-income families in underdeveloped and developing nations.

Segmentation Overview:

The global baby food market has been segmented into category, distribution channel, product type and region. Conventional baby food is popular due to its availability, affordability, and adherence to safety standards. Parents prefer shopping for baby food at supermarkets and hypermarkets, where they can compare and choose from various options. Ready-to-eat or ready-to-feed baby food, such as infant cereals, fruits, and vegetables, enjoys a significant market share, especially for babies and children over six months old.

Baby Food Market Report Highlights:

The global baby food market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

The baby food market is growing due to increased working population and disposable income, awareness about the nutritional value of baby food products, and the rising infant population.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, dominates the baby food market due to their high population and birth rates. North America is experiencing the fastest growth and holds a notable market share, driven by working women and the growing demand for organic and healthy baby food options.

Some prominent players in the baby food market report include Nestle, Kewpie Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, FrieslandCampina, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Hero AG, Hain Celestial Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., Danone, etc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Dunkin' partnered with Danone to launch Salted Caramel cream for coffee lovers in the US after the success of salted caramel cold brews.

Hero Group is considering the future of a jam production facility in Lenzburg and is consulting with employees who might be impacted.

Baby Food Market Segmentation:

By Category: Organic food and conventional Food

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, pharmacy, online shopping

By Product Type: Milk formula, dried baby food, ready-to-feed baby food, and other baby food

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

